Valeri Simeonov: This Summer the Tourists Are Less, but the Revenues Have Increased

This summer, the number of tourists is less than in 2018, but there is a growth in revenue, Valeri Simeonov, deputy and leader of NSFB (National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria), said after a meeting of the Regional Tourism Council in the seaside town.

According to him, reports of crisis in the sector are heavily exaggerated. Apart from the fact that the guests from abroad are more solvent, there is an increase in the attendance of the cultural and historical sights in Varna, Simeonov also said.

The MP reported that there are no serious problems with the noise from the restaurants in the resorts around and in Varna. In his words, the new law for the noise has begun to work before it officially enters into force, thanks to the increased control over the last three years. Simeonov reminded that there are already legal changes that fine-tune the rules for placing relocating commercial sites in the big resorts.

The control will be carried out by the Directorate for Construction Control, not the municipalities, which Simeonov reported as a very positive factor.

About the changes in wild camping legislation, Simeonov pointed out that the proposals were made by the The United Patriots and not by the Ministry of Tourism and its working group.