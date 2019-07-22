President Rumen Radev Will Be on a State Visit to the Republic of Croatia

Politics | July 22, 2019, Monday // 14:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: President Rumen Radev Will Be on a State Visit to the Republic of Croatia archive

President Rumen Radev will be on a state visit to the Republic of Croatia on July 23rd and 24th at the invitation of his colleague, President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović.

The deepening of the bilateral partnership in the economy, energy, tourism, science, education and culture, the cooperation of the two countries in the European Union and on the topics of the region's agenda, as well as the pursuit of a common approach for investment and tourism promotion in Southeastern Europe, are expected to be among the highlights of the meeting of the presidents of Bulgaria and Croatia.

Rumen Radev will be welcomed with an official ceremony by Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, after which the two presidents will hold a meeting and will lead the plenary talks of the delegations of the two countries.

During his visit to Croatia, the head of state willalso hold a meeting with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

Later, in Zagreb, President Radev will meet with representatives of the Bulgarian community in the country.

On the second day of his state visit, President Rumen Radev will visit Zemunik Air Force Base in Zadar.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: President Rumen Radev, President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, Croatia, Andrej Plenković
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria