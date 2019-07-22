The Candidates for Foster Parents Are Decreasing

Two-thirds of Bulgarians would not become foster parents, even if they get a good pay from the state. The conclusion is from a national survey, commissioned by the National Foster Care Association.

53% of Bulgarians support children at risk of being raised in foster families. The highest is support among university graduates who do not see a better alternative.

"This is one of the highlights of the study, and more importantly, 17% of people think that children are being sent for foster care because of financial impasse of biological parents," said sociologist Evelina Slavkova at "Wake up" on Nova TV.

Children are most often brought out for family risk. "The risk is not financial, but violence, neglect or lack of capacity, the study shows that this problem is not understood, and that this is because it has never been discussed understandably for the people," NFCA chairman Miroslav Dolapchiev added.

"The salary is the child support. This was the subject of the study.

16% of Bulgarians actually agree to become foster parents under such conditions, and again they are people with higher incomes, over 39 years of age - career-oriented and family-oriented, said Evelina Slavkova.

About 140 are the foster families in the Montana district, approximately as many are the accommodated children as well. In this part of the country, foster care is very well developed and there is almost no municipality without people who want to help the youngest who need home and family.

Silvia Borisova has been a foster parent for six years now. The children who are under her care are calling her “grandmother”, but only she knows that her heart has united the mother’s and the grandmother’s love. According to the papers, she is a foster parent, but in reality she is their family.

"The foster care is a vocation for me. Not everyone can be a foster parent. You have to want it from your whole heart and soul, we save the children, provide them with a happy childhood," says Silvia Borisova.