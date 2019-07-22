69% of Bulgarians approve the reduction of party subsidies from BGN 11 to BGN 1 per vote.

This shows the data from a representative Trend study made on a “24 Hours” order, in the period 9-16 July.

For state subsidy, the highest percentage collects the option of BGN 1 (42%) and 25% believe that the parties should not receive money from the state. Only 2% believe that the parties should receive more than BGN 7 per vote in elections.

Despite the impressive majority, which supports the reduction of state subsidies for parties, 47% of respondents are on the opinion that political formations will become more dependent on business.

The proportion of people who believe the government will finish its full mandate is increasing. Optimistic are up to 55% of the people; pessimists are 35%.

Borissov continues to be the most approved party leader with a 36% positive attitude.

Krasimir Karakachanov - 29%, Korneliya Ninova - 24%, Veselin Mareshki - 24%, and Tatyana Doncheva - 19% are also in the first five.

Hristo Ivanov (10%), Mustafa Karadaya (10%), Rumen Hristov (9%), Rumen Petkov (9%), Kostadin Kostadinov (8%) and Atanas Atanassov (7%) meet the lowest positive attitude. Kostadin Kostadinov (45%) and Rumen Hristov (42%) remain with the highest unrecognizability.