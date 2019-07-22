10 Cars Burned Completely in a Paint Shop at a Big Auto Service in Varna

Society » INCIDENTS | July 22, 2019, Monday // 13:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 10 Cars Burned Completely in a Paint Shop at a Big Auto Service in Varna www.pixabay.com

10 cars burned completely in a paint shop at a big auto service in Varna. Several nearby buildings also burnt down. There are no injured people, "24 hours" reported.

The police explained that it is still unclear whether this is a deliberate arson or accidental incident with huge consequences. According to initial information there is no evidence of a crime, but it can not be said yet, close to the investigation reported. The signal of the fire was filed on Friday evening, shortly before midnight. Several teams of firemen were immediately sent to the site.

Several of the cars exploded from the raging fire. A number of alerts have been received on 112. Fire has been extinguished very hard because of the presence of many flammable liquids in the workshop.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, cars, Varna
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria