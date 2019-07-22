380 kg of Smuggled Tobacco Were Seized in Vidin

380 kg of cut tobacco without excise labels was seized by policemen from Vidin in the course of a specialised operation under the “Excise” line.

On July 19, at 19.45 pm in the town of Dimovo, uniforms stopped Opel Zafira  with Pleven registrated in Pleven for a check. The car was driven by a 59-year-old man from Pleven.

The police officers found 38 sacks with a total of 380kg of illegal tobacco in the vehicle. The irregular excise goods were seized and the driver is detained in the police custody for up to 24 hours.

The work on the case continues. A pre-trial proceedings for an offence under Article 234 (1) of the Penal Code were instituted in Regional Department of Interior-Vidin.

