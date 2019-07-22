Elton John Can Earn Over $ 10 million From the Music of "Lion King"

Legendary performer Sir Elton John can win more than $ 10 million for the music of the new Lion King.

So far, the movie has a great success, which means the British musician can win up to $ 13 million in copyright, ticket sales, and albums.

In China, "Lion King" started on July 12 and has already gathered in the box office over $ 50 million.

In 1994, Elton John wrote about his famous songs "Sircle of Life", "I Just Can not Wait To Be King", "Can You Feel the Love Tonight", "Never Too Late" and others.

For the song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," he received an Oscar for film music in 1995.