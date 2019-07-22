Company Will Invest Over BGN 25 mln in a Factory Near Devnya

The Minister of Economy Emil Karanikol awarded the Class A investment certificate to Agropolychim AD. The amount of the investment amounts to BGN 25,890 million, with 12 new jobs being opened, the press office of the agency announced.

The investment project is related to the extension of the existing holding for liquid ammonia storage.

The project will be implemented in the industrial zone of Devnya and will provide the company with the opportunity to provide a basic raw material for the production of mineral fertilizers.

The planned start date for production is July 2020.

Minister Karanikolov said 70 projects are expected to be certified as the total amount of planned investments is over BGN 1.5 billion and over 7000 new jobs will be opened.

"Agropolychim" is a joint-stock company, established in 1993 with headquarters in the Republic of Bulgaria. The main activity of the company is production of nitrogen, phosphorus and combined fertilizers, ammonia, salts and compressed gases.

The company also performs laboratory-testing activities.