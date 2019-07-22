Hackers Attacked the Websites of the Airports in Burgas and Varna

Experts have already recovered one and are working on the other website, reported NOVA TV.



Burgas and Varna airport sites have been attacked from another hacker, reported "24 hours" newspaper, citing the press center of the airport in Varna.

The information was blocked shortly before midnight last night. And there is currently no access to the site of Burgas Airport.

According to the press center of Varna airport, specialists are working and within a few hours the page of the Burgas airport will be restored.

From there, they assured that the site of Varna Airport is already operating normally.