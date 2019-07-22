National Tourism Council Will Meet in "Golden Sands"

Business » TOURISM | July 22, 2019, Monday
Bulgaria: National Tourism Council Will Meet in "Golden Sands" pixabay.com

Employers' organizations also participate in the council, NOVA TV reported. 

The National Tourism Council will meet in the Golden Sands Resort. The meeting will be opened by Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova. The Council should assist in shaping and implementing policies in the sector.

It includes representatives of institutions as well as tourist associations and national resorts. Employers' organizations also participate in the council.

Tags: Nikolina Angelkova, tourism, Golden Sands, Bulgaria
