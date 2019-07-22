National Tourism Council Will Meet in "Golden Sands"
pixabay.com
Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Employers' organizations also participate in the council, NOVA TV reported.
Employers' organizations also participate in the council, NOVA TV reported.
The National Tourism Council will meet in the Golden Sands Resort. The meeting will be opened by Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova. The Council should assist in shaping and implementing policies in the sector.
It includes representatives of institutions as well as tourist associations and national resorts. Employers' organizations also participate in the council.
- » Heavy Traffic at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
- » Explore the Tomb of Tutankhamun in Burgas, Bulgaria
- » Nikolina Angelkova: The Price of 70 BGN per Umbrella Is not Okay
- » 5 Interesting Food Festivals from Around the World
- » Tutankhamun's Sarcophagus Will Be Restored a Decade after its Discovery
- » Wizz Air with 6 New Routes From Varna and a New Airplane