Shinzo Abe Won the Elections in Japan

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party won a majority in parliamentary elections in Japan.

The Liberal Democrats, as well as their coalition partners from the Komeito party, received 77 seats in the upper house of parliament.

The Abe-led coalition failed to keep two-thirds of the seats in the upper chamber, which was necessary to preserve the constitutional majority. Although Abe and his supporters have enough mandates in the lower chamber, the holding of the referendum they insist on is only possible if this is backed up by the constitutional majority in the two chambers.

In Japan, the Liberal-Democratic Party is increasingly criticized, but it has easily succeeded in defeating the election because of the fragmentation of the opposition.

Shinzo Abe became Japan's prime minister in 2012. He announced the revision of Article 9 of the Constitution, which proclaims the refusal to set up his own army and participate in wars. According to Abe, Japan should have an army because of the unstable situation in the region. At the same time, he wants to conclude a peace treaty with Russia by the end of his mandate, which should end in 2021.