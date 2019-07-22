Sunny with Highs Between 32C and 37C

It will be sunny today, with some clouds in the afternoon, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) reported.



Isolated light showers and thunder possible in northern and mountainous areas. It will be a quiet and hot day. Maximum temperatures will reach 32C to 37C. Pressure will drop slightly, but will remain higher than the average for the month.

The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny and warm.

A light southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will range between 28C and 31C. The sea water temperature is 26 -27C.