Sunny with Highs Between 32C and 37C
It will be sunny today, with some clouds in the afternoon, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) reported.
Isolated light showers and thunder possible in northern and mountainous areas. It will be a quiet and hot day. Maximum temperatures will reach 32C to 37C. Pressure will drop slightly, but will remain higher than the average for the month.
The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny and warm.
A light southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will range between 28C and 31C. The sea water temperature is 26 -27C.
- » Economic Losses From Bad Weather in Europe in June Will Cost $ 2 billion
- » Will the Weather in Bulgaria Surprise us Next Week?
- » Mount Etna WAKES UP
- » 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered in Greece
- » It will be mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Isolated Showers and Thunder Possible
- » Mostly Sunny Weather Today, Highs between 27C and 32C