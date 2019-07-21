The BFSA Inspections on the Markets in Sofia Continue

Today, inspectors of the Food Safety Agency and the Sofia Inspectorate have observed whether the producers and salesmen were following the rules on the Dolni Bogrov market. The violations which were found are not related to the sale of domestic pigs and pigmeat products.

The traders in the Dolni Bogorov market said that they weren’t offering live pigs for several years. But today, with a few exceptions, other animals were also missing from the market.

Dr. Emil Slavev, BVB:

Apparently the bird traders were warned and weren’t on the market today. Live pigs were not ascertained.

The market is not registered. Following the statement of findings made today, an invitation for drafting an administrative violation act will be sent to the Governor of "Markets - North".

Once again, the inspectors warned us to be careful with food products in similar places. The most commonly offered meat has not been tested for Trichinella - a parasite that can cause serious illness.

Dr. Emil Slavev:

If meat or meat product which is infected with African plague, and falls into the food chain in other pigs, the other pigs will be infected accordingly.

Among the established market distortions was the non-compliance with the egg sale regulation.