16 Heavy Traffic Accidents Over the Past 24 Hours in Bulgaria
www.pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Over the past 24 hours, 16 heavy traffic accidents have occurred on the territory of the country, the Ministry of Interior reports.
There aren't any victims, but 22 people were injured.
19 light car crashes were registered in Sofia for the day, in which one person was injured.
- » Military Helicopter Crashed in Serbia
- » A Serious Train Crash with Victims and Injured People Occurred in France
- » Car Drove into a Group of Tourists in London, at Least Seven People Are Injured
- » Serious Car Crash Blocked Trakia Motorway
- » The Locomotive of the Yambol-Burgas Passenger Train Caught on Fire
- » A Train Ran Over a Woman who Was Crossing the Rails near Dupnitsa