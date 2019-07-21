16 Heavy Traffic Accidents Over the Past 24 Hours in Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | July 21, 2019, Sunday // 16:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 16 Heavy Traffic Accidents Over the Past 24 Hours in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

Over the past 24 hours, 16 heavy traffic accidents have occurred on the territory of the country, the Ministry of Interior reports.

There aren't any victims, but 22 people were injured.

19 light car crashes were registered in Sofia for the day, in which one person was injured.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: car crash, accident, traffic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria