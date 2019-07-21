Female Suicide Bomber Killed 6 People in Pakistan

Crime | July 21, 2019, Sunday // 15:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Female Suicide Bomber Killed 6 People in Pakistan www.pixabay.com

A terrorist kamikaze killed six people - including two policemen - in northwestern Pakistan. The attack was carried out at the entrance to a hospital in the village located on the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan district.

The terrorist was acting at a time when police officers helped to transport the bodies of two of their colleagues who were shot and killed by extremists on Saturday. The suicide came by foot. In the explosion of the explosive device, she killed two policemen, four civilians and injured 13 people. Among the wounded were eight other police officers and five civilians.

Later, at the scene, policemen discovered the disfigured head of the 28-year-old terrorist.

The responsibility for the assassination was taken by a spokesman for Tehrik e Taliban Pakistan, who sent a statement to the local media.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: terorrist attack, bomber, Pakistan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria