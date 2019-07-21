Trillions of Cigarette Butts Thrown on the Ground Annually

Trillion cigarette butts are thrown globally every year, but they do not decompose and they do interfere with plant growth, according to Independent.

The presence of butts reduces clover sprouting by 27% and stems by 28%. The weight of the roots is less by 57%.

In the grass, germination decreases by 10% and stalks 13%, scientists from the University of Russkin University found.

A similar decrease in growth is observed only in very high drought. Scientists say the chemicals in the batches cause equivalent plant stress.

Butts are the largest pollutant in the world. Smokers casually throw 4.5 trillion a year on the ground. Cellulose filters, however, are very persistent and do not degrade for more than 10 years.

For the study, scientists took samples in the Cambridge area. They have found places with 128 butts fired per square meter. Control experiments were made with pieces of wood of identical shape and size as the bundles.

Many people think that the butts are biodegradable and do not even think when throwing them on the ground.