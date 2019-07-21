Will the Weather in Bulgaria Surprise us Next Week?

Today it will be mostly sunny after noon - with temporary clouds increases. In Eastern Bulgaria, a mild to moderate southeast wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees, according to the NIMH forecast.



The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will remain unchanged.

The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny. It will blow a mild to moderate southeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 26 and 29 degrees. The sea water temperature is 25-27 degrees. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 bales.



The mountains will be mostly sunny, around and after noon - with temporary cloud increases. It will blow a mild to moderate northern wind. Maximum temperature 1200 meters - about 24 degrees, 2000 meters - about 16.

On Monday it will be sunny, around and after noon - with cloudy weather, but without precipitation. Temperatures will rise further.



On Tuesday over Eastern Bulgaria, and later in the mountains and mountainous areas of the West, will develop clouds. There will be overcasts, accompanied by thunder and temporary wind gain, and hailstorms are also possible.



In the western half of the country from the northwest, in the east - from the north-northeast, will penetrate relatively cool air.