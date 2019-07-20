The Traffic on Trakia Highway Will Be Stopped for an Hour Tonight

The reason is the installation of a frame - part of the electronic toll collection system.

Between 23:00 and midnight the traffic in both directions from the 40th to 44th km of the Trakia highway in the region of Ihtiman will be stopped.

The reason is the installation of a special framework that will be part of the electronic toll collection system.

While the traffic is stopped, drivers can travel through Ihtiman or wait on the highway.