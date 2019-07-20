30 000 Laying Hens Burned Alive in a Fire in Peshtera

All 30 000 laying hens burned alive at yesterday's devastating fire in Peshtera. At 16:30 afternoon yesterday, one of the largest farms in Pazardzhik district caught on fire, and now it is completely destroyed.

The fire has raged almost until midnight. The fire extinguished three fire trucks with 15 firefighters, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior announced. 

After a great deal of effort the firefighters managed to control the fire and it was completely extinguished at 23:00. 

As a result of the fire that has spread over several production halls, thousands of laying hens and about 800 square meters of roofing and equipment have been destroyed.

5 buildings which are located in the immediate vicinity of the farm as well as two forage silos were saved. 

The causes of the fire are investigated.

