Extra EUR 1.07 Billion for the F-16 Planes Were Approved
The Bulgarian National Assembly has amended the 2019 state budget and increased the budget of the Ministry of Defense with EUR 1.07 billion. The amendment of the state budget aims to provide financing for the purchase of 8 new multi-role fighter jets for the Bulgarian armed forces.
The previously planned spending to the tune of EUR 139 million for other projects related to the modernization of the Bulgarian army will not be made this year, the Bulgarian MPs further decided. The state budget deficit in 2019 will increase to EUR 1.139 billion, BNR reported
