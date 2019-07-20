Extra EUR 1.07 Billion for the F-16 Planes Were Approved

Politics | July 20, 2019, Saturday // 14:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Extra EUR 1.07 Billion for the F-16 Planes Were Approved www.pixabay.com

The Bulgarian National Assembly has amended the 2019 state budget and increased the budget of the Ministry of Defense with EUR 1.07 billion. The amendment of the state budget aims to provide financing for the purchase of 8 new multi-role fighter jets for the Bulgarian armed forces.

The previously planned spending to the tune of EUR 139 million for other projects related to the modernization of the Bulgarian army will not be made this year, the Bulgarian MPs further decided. The state budget deficit in 2019 will increase to EUR 1.139 billion, BNR reported

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Assembly, Defence Ministry, budget
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria