Heavy Traffic at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

Queue of cars was formed on the Bulgaria’s border with Turkey, at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, due to the gastarbeiters.

"Because of the intensive traffic, all automated Exit locations are open. The passing of a car takes 30-40 minutes," Emil Gochev, the head of the station explained.

Traffic through Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint is heavy, particularly in the summer, and since mid-July and the coming August, gastarbeiters who are coming home from Western Europe are rising. Only on Friday, July 19, have passed nearly 9,000 cars with about 30,000 passengers, and today they are expected to be even more.

The border checkpoint works at full capacity, but queues still form.