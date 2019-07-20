Tomislav Donchev: We Need to Spend more Money on Cybersecurity

Politics | July 20, 2019, Saturday // 14:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Tomislav Donchev: We Need to Spend more Money on Cybersecurity www.pixabay.com

We need to spend more money on cybersecurity. This was what Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev told bTV after the hacker attack at the NRA. According to him, the costs for cybersecurity are 5 Million BGN per year.

Donchev added that who would bear the blame for the leakage of the personal data of millions of Bulgarians will be decided after a detailed analysis of what happened and that this analysis can not be done quickly.

For the parties’ donations, Donchev said that in GERB, rules are yet to be set up, but he thinks that where is a doubt for the money, it should be not accepted. 

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cybersecurity, money, Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria