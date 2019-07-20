Tomislav Donchev: We Need to Spend more Money on Cybersecurity

We need to spend more money on cybersecurity. This was what Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev told bTV after the hacker attack at the NRA. According to him, the costs for cybersecurity are 5 Million BGN per year.

Donchev added that who would bear the blame for the leakage of the personal data of millions of Bulgarians will be decided after a detailed analysis of what happened and that this analysis can not be done quickly.

For the parties’ donations, Donchev said that in GERB, rules are yet to be set up, but he thinks that where is a doubt for the money, it should be not accepted.