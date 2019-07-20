Rescue Teams Help Two Injured Paragliders near Dupnitsa

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 20, 2019, Saturday // 09:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Rescue Teams Help Two Injured Paragliders near Dupnitsa

Mountain Rescue Service teams have helped two injured paragliders, the Mountain Rescue Service told Focus News Agency. The two men were injured in paragliding accidents near Dupnitsa. The rescuers have conducted two operations. One of the men is a Japanese. Both were taken to hospital in good condition. One of the paragliders got caught in a tree, and the other one got hurt while landing, the rescue service said.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria