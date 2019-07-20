Rescue Teams Help Two Injured Paragliders near Dupnitsa
Mountain Rescue Service teams have helped two injured paragliders, the Mountain Rescue Service told Focus News Agency. The two men were injured in paragliding accidents near Dupnitsa. The rescuers have conducted two operations. One of the men is a Japanese. Both were taken to hospital in good condition. One of the paragliders got caught in a tree, and the other one got hurt while landing, the rescue service said.
