French-German Consortium Wins Sofia Airport Concession Tender

Bulgaria has picked consortium asset manager comprising Meridiam, Strabag and Munich Airport to run and operate Sofia Airport for 35 years, DFNI Online reported citing Bulgaria's transport minister.



The consortium is to invest more than EUR 600 mln for the airport’s development and has offered an annual concession fee of EUR 24.5 mln.



It has previously operated at LaGuardia Central Terminal, Queen Alia International Airport, Ivato International Airport and Facesne Airport.



The overall development project is expected to boost the economic growth and tourist development of the country.

