French-German Consortium Wins Sofia Airport Concession Tender

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 20, 2019, Saturday // 09:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: French-German Consortium Wins Sofia Airport Concession Tender

Bulgaria has picked consortium asset manager comprising Meridiam, Strabag and Munich Airport to run and operate Sofia Airport for 35 years, DFNI Online reported citing Bulgaria's transport minister.

The consortium is to invest more than EUR 600 mln for the airport’s development and has offered an annual concession fee of EUR 24.5 mln.

It has previously operated at LaGuardia Central Terminal, Queen Alia International Airport, Ivato International Airport and Facesne Airport.

The overall development project is expected to boost the economic growth and tourist development of the country.

© 2019 All rights reserved. Citin

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria