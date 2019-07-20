Mayor of Sofia: Over the Last 10 Years we have Invested over BGN 25 Million in Kremikovtsi District

Over the last 10 years we have invested over BGN 25 mln in Kremikovtsi district, said Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova, who was at the opening of a sports field in Kremikovtsi district, Focus News Agency reports.

"This is a very good sports facility with natural grass surface that must be well-maintained", Fandakova said about the newly opened stadium.

"Together with the football pitch, we have built an outdoor gym as I want to provide a place for sports for everyone," Fandakova said.

"The sports facility is worth about BGN 200,000 from the budget of Sofia Municipality," said the mayor.

Sofia is Europe's sports capital and all residents should get free access to sport facilities, especially young people and seniors, she said.

In her words, a lot of new centres have been built in Kremikovtsi. "There are four new kindergartens, all schools and kindergartens have been repaired. These are efforts and funds invested in improving the living environment in the area," said Fandakova.