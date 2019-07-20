Rozhen 2019 National Folklore Fair Began

The National Folklore Fair “Rozhen 2019” began on July 19. This year it will run until July 21, reports BNT.

More than 3,500 folklore artists and 80 craftsmen will present their folk dances, songs and artistic works until Sunday on the meadows of Rozhen.

The big horo dance started, which every day from today till Sunday will take place in front of the first stage of the Rozhen Fair. The flag this year is a record-holder. It is 320 metres long and weighs more than half a tonne. Organisers say that around 250,000 visitors are expected to attend the event until Sunday.

The folklore fair was opened by Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev.

The Rozhen National Folklore Fair is a major Bulgarian folklore fair held every four years on the meadows of the Rozhen area in Smolyan municipality, in the Rhodope Mountains, Southern Bulgaria. The fair's goal is to popularize the Bulgarian folk dance and song art.