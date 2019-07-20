New Management of Bulgaria’s State Fund Agriculture Elected
The Management Board of the State Fund Agriculture on July 19 chose new management of the Fund, Vassil Grudev, was elected as Executive Director after the previous one resigned for personal reasons earlier today, reports BNT.
The prosecutor’s office announced that all five officials of the fund who were detained over alleged involvement in corruption schemes with EU funds were released on bail.
