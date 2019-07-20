Bulgarian Appointed to be Chief Spokesperson of European Commission

Bulgarian Mina Andreeva is appointed to temporarily be the chief spokesperson of the European Commission, Andreeve told a press conference on July 19. She was currently deputy chief spokesperson, but the incumbent Margaritis Schinas is to be nominated by Greece to the next Commission, reports BNT,

Andreeva said that so far 15 countries have made proposals for their next EU commissioners.

Five of those proposed are women, although the newly elected President of the EC has asked to work with a maximum of 13 men in her 27-member team. She urged EU countries to offer two candidates - male and female.