Bulgarian PM: The Presence of Russian Ships During our Black Sea Military Drills is Normal

The presence of Russian ships in the Black Sea during the maritime exercise Breeze 2019 is normal as this is how we know about each other’s powers. Thus our strategy in the Black Sea – to conduct only planned exercises, and the rest of the time the area to be a centre of trade, tourism and gas connections, is in full force, said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov aboard of the Verni frigate, Focus Radio Varna reported. According to Borissov, such drills aim to demonstrate the deterrent power of the sea forces, not aggression.

The prime minister further said that Bulgarian military use the time to modernise their equipment. "A drill like this enables our forces to improve their combat readiness. Besides, the forces that can be used against traffickers, illegal migrants, do an excellent job as well," the prime minister said.