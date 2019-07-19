Bulgarian Model Wins Man of the World Title

Bulgaria’s Daniel Georgiev was named Man of the World 2019 at the finals night of the 3rd Annual Man of the World pageant held at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City on Thursday.

Georgiev, a model from Sofia, the largest and capital city of Bulgaria, was crowned by Man of the World 2018 Cao Xuân Tài of Vietnam.

Crowd favorite Georgiev is a graduate of the University of National and World Economy. He works with the Independent Model Management, one of the most recognized and professional modeling agencies in Italy. During the pageant night, Georgiev also bagged the Best in Swimwear special award.

Korea’s Jin Kyu Kim, a 26-year-old, personal trainer from Seoul, was named first runner-up and Best in Formal Wear, while Brazil’s Jean Fillippe, who won Best in Advocacy Presentation, was 2nd runner-up.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Jurčák, from Prague and a graduate of the University of Karlova, was 3rd runner-up and won Best in Beach Wear, while country’s bet John Paul Ocat, a model from Cebu, finished as 4th runner-up. Mr. India won Mr. Photogenic while Mr. Spain was Best in National Costume.

Man of the World pageant was presented by Prime Event Production Philippines, Inc. (PEPPS), headed by Carlo Morris Galang, and aims to promote education thru its “Masculinity With Responsibility” advocacy.