Taken Driving License and Hefty Fine for Driving in the Opposite Side of the Hemus Highway

A driver is without a license for 3-month and owes 1 000 leva for driving at the opposite of the Hemus highway. He appealed the punishment to the Shumen district court, but the magistrates confirmed the sanction set by the traffic police.

The reason for the forbidden maneuver was a truck crash that stopped the traffic on the Hemus motorway in the area of ​​Kaspichan road junction on September 8,

Police teams stopped the movement and explained that it should wait for about 15 minutes to allow the movement again. Police, however, noticed at the end of the line a car that turned and started to move in the opposite direction to reach a connection from which to "get off" the highway.

The decision is subject to a cassation appeal before the Shumen Administrative Court.