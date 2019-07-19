Military Helicopter Crashed in Serbia

Serbian Air Force Helicopter "Gazela" crashed during a training flight on Thursday evening. Two crew members have minor injuries, the Ministry of Defense said.

The incident happened about 200 kilometers south of Belgrade, near the village of Rutevac in Aleksinac municipality.

"During a training flight on an off-site landing helicopter" Gazelle HO-42 "from the 98th Air Force and Air Force Brigade was damaged," said the statement quoted by RIA Novosti.

It is clear that there were two pilots in the helicopter who "have not suffered serious injuries since their initial inspection and their lives are out of danger."

The causes of the incident are not mentioned.

At the same time, the Serbian electronic media spread a photo from the scene of the incident, which shows the heavily damaged helicopter fallen in the middle of a field on its right.

The multi-purpose helicopter "Gazelle" is in armament in the Serbian army as a legacy of socialist Yugoslavia. Various modifications to these machines have been made since 1978 under a French license at a factory in the Bosnian town of Mostar.