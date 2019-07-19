Ursula von der Leyen: The European Union does not Want a Hard Brexit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she would extend the negotiation term for Brexit if London gives a good reason for that, Reuters reported.

In an interview with several European newspapers, including the German Zeitung, von der Leyen said the EU will wait for the new British Prime Minister to be elected first and then try to negotiate.

"We do not want a hard Brexit, which is not good for either party, we want a good deal of exit," said von der Leyen, referring to the agreement reached between the EU and London, which was rejected by both candidates for the post of British Prime Minister Theresa May - Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt.

The third-year crisis around Brexit is deepening against the backdrop of Boris Johnson's promise to win the premier post, leaving the EU with or without a deal on October 31st.

The British House of Commons today approved a proposal that would make it difficult for the next prime minister to get Britain out of the European Union without a deal.

MEPs have approved a measure that prevents the government from taking a vacation to parliament in the weeks before the United Kingdom is scheduled to leave the EU - 31 October.

Von der Leyen also mentioned Italy's budget deficit. She noted that European rules on stability and economic growth must be respected, but they also allow for a great deal of flexibility that can be used to achieve growth through investment.

"This is one of the steps that we can do together, we must remove the heated emotions of the debates," said von der Leyen, proposing a shift in tone between the negotiations between Brussels and Rome over Italian public finances.

On the issue of the rule of law in Poland and Hungary, von der Leyen said that "we want monitoring for all Member States to avoid the impression that part of Europe is looking at others with a fundamentally critical view." We all have to learn that the rule of law is always our goal, but no one is perfect. "

In a separate interview with the German newspaper Welt, von der Leyen promised to take a firm stance on Russia and to maintain sanctions for Moscow's role in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"The Kremlin does not forgive weakness, we must keep from the sanctions against Russia and do so from a position of power," she said, adding at the same time that the EU should also seek a dialogue with Moscow.