Zoran Zaev: Bulgaria is Our Strategic Partner and one of the Largest Friends of the Republic of Northern Macedonia
,,Bulgaria is our strategic partner and one of the largest friends of the Republic of Northern Macedonia'', North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said, quoted by BTA.
Zaev said this in response to a journalistic question about which are the red lines between the two countries, after the speech of the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who at a meeting with ambassadors in Bulgaria said that Sofia's support for Skopje is not unconditional.
Zaev expressed confidence that Bulgaria would be the vanguard supporter of the integration processes of northern Macedonia and that Radev's words are a motive for overcoming the differences between committees on historical issues.
,, Borissov and especially Radev often say that friendship is growing and developing'', Zaev added.
