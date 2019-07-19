American Foundation Gives $ 185,000 to Restore the Buzludzha Monument

The Buzludzha Monument will receive a $ 185,000 grant from the American Getty Foundation. The aim is to prepare a plan for its conservation and future use. This is said in a publication on the site of the organization, which describes the building as a "masterpiece of civil engineering" and "an indispensable part of Bulgarian history".

This year, the foundation chose to sponsor a total of 10 historic buildings around the world as part of its Keeping it modern initiative. The aim of the program is to develop the knowledge about the buildings of modernism and their preservation.

The plan for the conservation of the Buzludzha monument is to initially make a full assessment of the structural condition of the building. Then the possible options for using the monument will be explored in order to draw up a "applicable business model for the functioning of Buzludzha as a renewed historical site". The plan of the organization ends with the publication of a report in September 2020 on which to base further decisions on the development of the monument.

The Getty Foundation message also says that the project will be implemented by a multidisciplinary team of Bulgarian and international experts from the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy in Sofia, the Technical University of Munich, Bulgarian and German Committees of the International Council of Monuments (ICOMOS) , as well as the Bulgarian Foundation "Buzludzha Project", which since 2015 has been campaigning for the restoration of the monument.

The monument of Buzludzha opened doors for the first time in 1981 and closed in 1989 with the fall of the communist regime in Bulgaria. Since then it has not been maintained and it has been destroyed, but this does not interfere with the thousands of visitors who regularly sneak through holes in the walls and floor to walk inside.