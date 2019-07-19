Artists From Over 10 Countries Will Participate at the Festival ' Laboratory 180 °'

Artists from over ten countries will participate in the sixth edition of the festival - the 180 ° Contemporary Art Lab. It will open doors tomorrow in the capital.

Unified by the theme "Shapes" artists from different disciplines for one week will work together, experiment and develop their ideas.



All events start at 7.30 pm Musicians, composers, choreographers and dancers, visual artists and directors will perform in Factory 126, Project Lab, Goethe-Institut and Czech Cultural Center in the week between July 20 and 26.

The festival, which focuses on experimental approach and exploration of non-standard models of expression, will this year mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of Bauhaus art school in Germany, which became a center of modernism in the first half of the 20th century.