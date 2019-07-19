The Metropolitan Library Presents an Exhibition for 140 Years of the State Gazette

An exhibition devoted to the 140th anniversary of the first issue of the State Gazette will be opened on July 22 from 11 am in the Central Lobby of the Sofia Library.

The event is called "Pages from the history of Bulgaria in the State Gazette 1879-2019". In the showcases you can see works from the "Book Heritage" fund at the Sofia Library related to the events of the exhibition.

The authors of some of them are participants in the events, others are the work of foreign journalists and researchers - Alexander Benderev, Nikola Fichev - "Military Historical Sign for the Bulgarian-Serbian War" 1888, Alexander Tsankov, Nikola Nachov, Dimitar Strashimirov, Kosta Todorov, A. Hun - "The Bulgarian Times of the Rise" and "The Struggle of the Bulgarians for Their Union" 1887, A. Drandar - "Biography of Al. Batenberg "and" Bulgaria at Ferdinand ", H. Wagner -" Towards the victory with the Bulgarian troops "1913, the Bulgarian Constitution from 1947 in English and many others.

