5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered in Greece
Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 19, 2019, Friday // 15:53| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
5.3 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale was registered in Greece. The tremor was recorded at 11.13 am
There is no information about seriously injured people or major damages. There were power cuts in Athens.
The epicentre of the earthquake is located 23 km northwest of Athens, reports the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.
This is the latest earthquake in the region. A few days ago, a powerful earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale was registered in northern Greece.
- » Mount Etna WAKES UP
- » It will be mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Isolated Showers and Thunder Possible
- » Mostly Sunny Weather Today, Highs between 27C and 32C
- » Sunny Today, Scattered Showers and Thunder
- » 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered in Bali
- » A New Cyclone Is Expected to Cross over Greece Today