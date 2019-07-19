5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Was Registered in Greece

5.3 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale was registered in Greece. The tremor was recorded at 11.13 am

There is no information about seriously injured people or major damages. There were power cuts in Athens.

The epicentre of the earthquake is located 23 km northwest of Athens, reports the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

This is the latest earthquake in the region. A few days ago, a powerful earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale was registered in northern Greece.

