Bulgarian Temporarily Became the Chief Spokesperson of the European Commission

Bulgarian Mina Andreeva has been appointed temporarily as the European Commission's chief spokesperson. This was confirmed at a press conference, BTA reports.

So far, Andreeva has been the deputy to the main speaker Margaritis Schinas. The Greek government proposed on Thursday Schinas to be appointed as EU commissioner in the next EC formation with President Ursula von der Leyen.

Andreeva added that so far 15 EU countries have made proposals for their next EU commissioners. Five of them are women, although the newly elected President of the EC has asked to work with a maximum of 13 men in his 27-member team.

She urged the EU countries to offer two candidates - male and female. The candidates will be interviewed from 30 September to 8 October. The entire EC composition with Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to be voted by MEPs between October 21 and 24. The current composition of the EC will be operational by 31 October.