Finance Minister Goranov: 2 Billion for the F-16 Planes Is a Serious Fiscal Effort, but we Can Afford It

Two billion for the F-16s is a serious fiscal effort, but the good news is that we can afford it without breaking our laws or EU rules, Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov told reporters in reference to the F-16 deal, Focus News Agency reports.

"Since we are talking about an investment expense, a one-time spending, there is no drama," he said. “If, however, we had adopted some unbalanced and inappropriate increase in spending for welfare or budget staff, we would have a problem,” Minister Goranov said.

"If we are talking EU rules, I will point out that the deferred delivery, i.e. the delivery of the aircraft over time, will turn this cash expense that we will spend at one go into an expense on accrual basis in the years of delivery," Goranov added. In his words, the deficit will not include this BGN 2 billion paid.