Finance Minister Goranov: 2 Billion for the F-16 Planes Is a Serious Fiscal Effort, but we Can Afford It

Business » FINANCE | July 19, 2019, Friday // 12:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Finance Minister Goranov: 2 Billion for the F-16 Planes Is a Serious Fiscal Effort, but we Can Afford It www.gov.bg

Two billion for the F-16s is a serious fiscal effort, but the good news is that we can afford it without breaking our laws or EU rules, Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov told reporters in reference to the F-16 deal, Focus News Agency reports.

"Since we are talking about an investment expense, a one-time spending, there is no drama," he said. “If, however, we had adopted some unbalanced and inappropriate increase in spending for welfare or budget staff, we would have a problem,” Minister Goranov said.

"If we are talking EU rules, I will point out that the deferred delivery, i.e. the delivery of the aircraft over time, will turn this cash expense that we will spend at one go into an expense on accrual basis in the years of delivery," Goranov added. In his words, the deficit will not include this BGN 2 billion paid.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: F-16, finance minister, Vladislav Goranov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria