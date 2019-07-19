Nikolina Angelkova: The Price of 70 BGN per Umbrella Is not Okay

Already with the adoption of the Concessions Act two years ago, we expressed our view that beaches should be given special attention in order to ensure transparency, to ensure management, competitiveness and safety. This was stated by the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova in the morning block of Nova TV.

According to her, on the native Black Sea coast there are insane cases of high prices and anyone who violates the law will be sanctioned.

"The price of 70 BGN is not okay, it is insane. After all, no one makes this man run the beach forcibly. In this case, this tenant is a big offender and after the end of the season his contract will be terminated. With such actions damaging the image of the product, a violation has also been found regarding the lifeguards and the size of their establishment, "commented Angelkova Concessionaire of Kavatsi - South beach in Sozopol.

"When we talk about Bulgarian tourism, which should be a national cause, there must be a debate and together we can find the right decisions. This is the role of all of us. We held meetings with the tourism industry and, several times, I appeal to think about what we need to improve to make the quality really good. We need to be innovative in offering services, "added the Minister of Tourism.

With the amendments to the legislation, Angelkova said that subsequent incursions of jeeps on the beach or the sea would be sanctioned with BGN 10,000, and in case of a repeated violation, the fine will jump to BGN 20,000.