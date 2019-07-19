Eurostat: Infants Mortality in the EU Is the Highest in Malta, Romania and Bulgaria

Society | July 19, 2019, Friday // 12:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Eurostat: Infants Mortality in the EU Is the Highest in Malta, Romania and Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

According to Eurostat data, which was published today, In the EU-28 in 2017, around 18 200 children died before reaching one year of age; this was equivalent to an infant mortality rate of 3.6 deaths per 1 000 live births.

During the 10 years from 2007 to 2017, the infant mortality rate in the EU fell from 4.4 deaths per 1 000 live births to 3.6 deaths per 1 000 live births; extending the analysis to the last 20 years, the infant mortality rate was almost halved (6.8 deaths per 1 000 in 1997).

In 2017, the highest infant mortality rates in the EU were registered in Malta and Romania (both 6.7 deaths per 1 000 live births) and Bulgaria (6.4 deaths), and the lowest in Cyprus (1.3 deaths) and Finland (2.0 deaths).

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: infants, mortality, eurostat, Bulgaria, Romania, Malta
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria