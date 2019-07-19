People Can now Check if Their Personal Data Was Abused with NRA Application

"The most important question at the moment is what people who suspect that their personal data has leaked can do. We are currently developing an application for the National Revenue Agency site. Everyone will be able to check whether their data has leaked. We'll probably release it in a few days. " This was what the spokesman of the NRA Rosen Bachvarov told "Hello, Bulgaria" about the leak of information after the unprecedented hacker attack.

In his words, the likelihood that the stolen data will be abused is very small. "It would be difficult to get a loan or to register a company, for example," Bachvarov explained.

"The NRA's specific server is not declared as a critical infrastructure. It's not about something that threatens the life," he said.

