The Parliament Extended Its Working Hours
The Parliament extended its working hours until the points relating to the F-16 deal were adopted.
The proposal was made by the GERB deputy Dzhema Grozdanova. "The proposal was voted by 114 deputies - 52 of them voted agains, 8 abstained, and thus the proposal was adopted.
Deputies will continue to work on the ratification of the International Aircraft Contract, Framework Agreements, as well as to update the state budget in order to reflect the cost of airplanes in it. Moreover, the working time of the plenary was extended until the adoption of the Military Intelligence Act.
