The BDZ Timetable Already on Google Maps

BDZ put its timetable on Google maps, the state railway carrier announced. From now on, when people are setting a specific route on the territory of Bulgaria on the Internet platform, travel directions for train travel will also provided, which expands the possibilities for choosing the right means of transport.

Navigation in Google Maps by rail is feasible alongside other types - by car, public transport, bicycle or by foot. Train card user information on the card service is available after a specific rail route is listed in the main menu.

Already in February, the BDZ team started a correspondence for the inclusion of the national rail carrier as a transport option and a licensed agreement with Google maps was signed in March to provide train timetable data. Due to the scale of the schedule data, it took time for them to test.

Suggested travel options in Google Maps navigation are based on available data from carriers participating in the program, not reflecting all possible real 'offline' routes and depending on the set start and end point, object or station.

The option of choosing to travel by train in one of the largest online navigation systems already on the territory of Bulgaria and contributes to the preservation of nature, as transport by rail is famous as the most environmentally friendly transport, with the least harmful emissions into the atmosphere.