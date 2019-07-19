Russia Urged Europe to Clarify its Position on the Iranian Nuclear Agreement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on a visit to Germany and yesterday urged Europe to make a clearer stance on the Iranian nuclear deal, BTA reported.



Lavrov expressed Russia's growing concern about the US's exit from nuclear arms control treaties.



Lavrov and his German counterpart Heiko Maas discussed at their meeting in Petersberg the prospects for a summit in the Norman format, TASS reported.



"We really discussed the issue of a summit in the form of the Quartet," he said, adding: "We stick to the view that such a meeting requires preliminary work to have relevant results."



Maas also found the likelihood of progress in settling the situation in Eastern Ukraine.



"After Zelenskiy's victory (in the presidential election of Ukraine) there were positive signals, for example, the separation of troops," he said, adding: "Further progress in Ukraine is possible."



The Russian Foreign Minister also said that Moscow is ready to agree to preserve supplies of gas on the Ukrainian route.



"Russia is ready to agree to preserve supplies (gas) on the Ukrainian route, it is open to agree on this issue on the basis of economically sound and workable conditions in practice," Lavrov said.



The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will benefit Germany and the entire European Union and is an economic project, Heiko Maas said at a joint press conference with Lavrov, TASS reported.