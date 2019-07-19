It will be mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Isolated Showers and Thunder Possible

It will be mostly sunny today, meteorologist Martin Slavchev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. Around noon and in the afternoon, mainly in the western part of the country, rain clouds will form, with possibility of isolated showers and thunder, with a chance of local hail, too. The wind will be light, mostly from the east-southeast. Temperatures will range between 29C to 34C. Pressure will be around the average for the month.
The Black Sea coast will be sunny, with a light to moderate east-southeast wind and temperatures between 26C and 28C. The sea water temperature is 24-26C.

