NATO Continues Maritime Exercise in Bulgaria

Politics » DEFENSE | July 18, 2019, Thursday // 19:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: NATO Continues Maritime Exercise in Bulgaria

NATO's maritime exercise, Breeze 2019, is underway in Bulgaria.

Commodore Josee Kurtz from Canada, in command of the naval exercise, told reporters Wednesday in the port city of Varna that they are in the Black Sea to be with their partners and allies. "Russia also has a coastline bordering the Black Sea. We expect them to be here, they also know that we are here... So both sides are operating in accordance with the law and practice of good seamanship," she said.

Kurtz, who is also NATO Maritime Group Two commodore, said Turkey is "making a very significant contribution" to the exercise.

Turkey is participating in the exercise with the vessel TCG Turgutreis.

The naval exercise is being conducted off the shore of Varna with the participation of 27 vessels from 12 countries, five fighter jets, five helicopters and 2,250 military personnel.

The exercise will continue until Sunday.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria