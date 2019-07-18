The Berlin Process in Sofia will be a Mini-presidency Focusing only on Western Balkans
The Berlin Process in Sofia will be a mini-presidency focusing only on the Western Balkans, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva said during a meeting with ambassadors and permanent representatives of Bulgaria abroad, Focus News Agency reported.
"I am very glad that Bulgaria has taken over the chairmanship of the Berlin Process. It will not be just a summit here, it will be a mini-presidency focused only on the Western Balkans," she said. She further sadi that a number of meetings between ministers and businesses will take place.
"The priorities are related to connectivity – transport, digital and human, reconciliation through education and ecology," Zaharieva said, adding that she would rely on the relevant ministers to prepare the programme in that respect.
