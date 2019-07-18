Sofia Mayor: Sofia is Positioned as a Digital Center in the Region

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 18, 2019, Thursday // 18:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sofia Mayor: Sofia is Positioned as a Digital Center in the Region

,,Sofia is positioned as an innovative and digital center in the region with the opening of an office of the World Bank in our capital.'' This was said by the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova at the opening of the new office of the financial institution this morning.

The World Bank opened a Shared Services Center in Sofia with a large number of IT specialists and highly qualified experts. The Center will provide corporate and technological support for the business operations of the five institutions of the World Bank Group.

"I thank the World Bank for choosing Sofia because of the talent that exists in our city, and I want to assure that we will do our best to support this center through infrastructure and investment in education and the use of innovation. They have done their best to bring the World Bank center here, of course, to raise the prestige of our city and to position it as an innovative and digital center in the region.I wish success to all who will work for the World Bank here, at Sofia Tech Park'', said at the opening of Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, tech, World Bank, Yordanka Fandakova, it sector
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria