Sofia Mayor: Sofia is Positioned as a Digital Center in the Region

,,Sofia is positioned as an innovative and digital center in the region with the opening of an office of the World Bank in our capital.'' This was said by the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova at the opening of the new office of the financial institution this morning.

The World Bank opened a Shared Services Center in Sofia with a large number of IT specialists and highly qualified experts. The Center will provide corporate and technological support for the business operations of the five institutions of the World Bank Group.

"I thank the World Bank for choosing Sofia because of the talent that exists in our city, and I want to assure that we will do our best to support this center through infrastructure and investment in education and the use of innovation. They have done their best to bring the World Bank center here, of course, to raise the prestige of our city and to position it as an innovative and digital center in the region.I wish success to all who will work for the World Bank here, at Sofia Tech Park'', said at the opening of Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova.